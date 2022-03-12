D23 Celebrating 25th Anniversary of “Hercules” with Special Screenings

This year marks a special milestone for a beloved Disney classic. D23 will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of Hercules with special screenings at four locations across the country.
What’s Happening:
- Go from “Zero to Hero” and celebrate 25 years of Disney’s Hercules with D23: The Official Disney Fan Club!
- Choose from four nationwide theater locations in New York City, Orlando, Boston, and Orange County.
- Before the film, be sure to catch a special presentation of “D23: Five Facts of Disney’s Hercules,” stacked from the Underworld to Olympus with entertaining information on this celebrated film.
- Attendees will also receive a Hercules Magical Screening Series Collectible Patch.
- Screenings will take place at the following locations:
- Friday, April 29, 2022; 4 p.m. EST – New York, NY: AMC Empire 25
- Saturday, April 30, 2022; 4 p.m. EST – Orlando, FL: AMC Disney Springs 24
- Saturday, April 30, 2022; 4 p.m. PST – Orange County, CA: AMC Orange 30
- Sunday, May 1, 2022; 4 p.m. EST – Boston, MA: AMC Boston Common 19
- For more details and to purchase tickets for the screenings, visit the official D23 website.
About Hercules:
- Hercules features the titular demigod, Hercules, who—in order to return home to Mount Olympus—needs to prove he can move from “zero” to true hero with Pegasus, the flying stallion, and Phil, a feisty personal trainer. Along the way, Hercules must match wits with Grecian beauty Meg and a comical hothead named Hades who (with the help of Pain and Panic) plans to take over the Universe.
- Directed by powerhouse duo John Musker and Ron Clements, with songs by Alan Menken and David Zippel, Hercules has delighted audiences with its creative retelling of one of the most celebrated ancient Grecian myths.