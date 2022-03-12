D23 Celebrating 25th Anniversary of “Hercules” with Special Screenings

This year marks a special milestone for a beloved Disney classic. D23 will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of Hercules with special screenings at four locations across the country.

What’s Happening:

Go from “Zero to Hero” and celebrate 25 years of Disney’s Hercules with D23: The Official Disney Fan Club!

with D23: The Official Disney Fan Club! Choose from four nationwide theater locations in New York City, Orlando, Boston, and Orange County.

Before the film, be sure to catch a special presentation of “D23: Five Facts of Disney’s Hercules ,” stacked from the Underworld to Olympus with entertaining information on this celebrated film.

,” stacked from the Underworld to Olympus with entertaining information on this celebrated film. Attendees will also receive a Hercules Magical Screening Series Collectible Patch.

Magical Screening Series Collectible Patch. Screenings will take place at the following locations: Friday, April 29, 2022; 4 p.m. EST – New York, NY: AMC Empire 25 Saturday, April 30, 2022; 4 p.m. EST – Orlando, FL: AMC Disney Springs Saturday, April 30, 2022; 4 p.m. PST – Orange County, CA: AMC Orange 30 Sunday, May 1, 2022; 4 p.m. EST – Boston, MA: AMC Boston Common 19

For more details and to purchase tickets for the screenings, visit the official D23 website

About Hercules: