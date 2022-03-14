We Want the Panda! “Turning Red” Merchandise Spotlight Featuring Just Play, shopDisney and More

by | Mar 14, 2022 5:39 PM Pacific Time

At long last, Pixar’s Turning Red has officially made its debut on Disney+ and we can barely handle our excitement! In addition to watching the movie on repeat (thank you streaming) we’re having fun browsing the latest merchandise offerings from all over the internet. Brands like shopDisney, Jay Franco, Little Golden Book and even Emoji Blitz are bringing the magic of this movie to fans in a variety of ways. Let’s take a look!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Just Play

We’ll start off with Just Play and their assortment of dolls and toys featuring Mei as a human teenager and giant red panda. Enjoy hours of play with the figure set that includes Mei and her best friends; enjoy unboxing mystery figures (collect them all), keep track of your thoughts and ideas with a fuzzy journal; create original jewelry with Shrinky Dinks, get cozy with a two sided pillow or large plush.

For more information about these toys, check out Alex’s preview article and unboxing video where he shows off some of the awesome products!

Jay Franco

Nothing says confident preteen more than colorful pillows and plush full of bold text and character imagery and Jay Franco has a great collection of fun styles to bring to your home. Decorate with cute throw pillows; lounge in style with a plush backrest; enjoy the comfort of a character pillow and matching blanket; or relax with a panda plush.

Turning Red Books

Whether you’re a book expert or you’re helping young readers advance with their skill and comprehension, everyone can benefit from reading a Turning Red story! Find your favorite with Penguin Random House publishing whose offerings include a Little Golden Book, reading level books,

a junior novelization and graphic novel.

There’s also a book with supplies to make friendship bracelets, and collectors will want to bring home the beautiful Art of Turning Red coffee table book. Check out Alex’s fantastic review to learn more about the latter title.

And for the littlest fans this five picture book set (featuring art by Jerrod Maruyama) will be the perfect introduction to Mei and her story.

shopDisney

As the name would suggest, shopDisney (and the Disney Parks too) is your ultimate destination for Disney merchandise and they have plenty of fun items themed to Turning Red. Perhaps you're a plush person? Then you’ll love the Mei panda plush!

More of a Disney fashionista? Well there’s a nice assortment of apparel for adults and kids including shirts, pajamas, a skirt and a kid’s robe.

Don’t rule out the cozy accessories like slippers, a baseball cap, a trio of socks or the blanket that fits in a panda carrying case!

And finally, collectors will want to get their hands on the limited release pins that showcase Mei in her happy panda mode. OMG.

Disney Games

The fun of Turning Red isn’t just limited to tangible products. Cus seriously, where’s the fun in that? Mobile gamers can be part of the marketing too with a limited time offer in Disney Emoji Blitz, a Mei Lee takeover of Disney Melee Mania,

and an appearance by Ming (and panda Mei) in Disney Sorcerer’s Arena! Game on!

Zak

Raise a glass to family, friends, and knowing yourself, with these cool tumblers (with straw) by Zak designs. There are two styles but both feature pink and purple coloring, awesome graphics that look hand drawn, and character imagery and icons. Did we mention that the inner layer CHANGES COLOR??? Slurrp!

And There’s Even More!

As if this assortment isn’t exciting enough, other companies are getting in on the merchandise offerings with their own products.

