“Turning Red” Products and More New Merchandise Available Now at World of Disney in Downtown Disney

With Disney-Pixar’s Turning Red coming to Disney+ this week, we spotted some merchandise for the upcoming film at Disneyland Resort’s World of Disney at the Downtown Disney District.
- While visiting World of Disney today, we found a collection of Turning Red apparel, accessories and more as well as some more new merchandise.
4 Town World Tour T-Shirt
- This Turning Red 4 Town World Tour T-Shirt is available for $36.99.
Turning Red Sweatshirt
- This Turning Red sweatshirt is available for $54.99. You can also order it on shopDisney now.
Turning Red “Inner Panda” T-Shirt
- This Turning Red “Inner Panda” T-Shirt is available for $36.99.
Turning Red Hat
- This Turning Red hat is available for $24.99. You can also order it on shopDisney now.
Turning Red Pillow
- This Turning Red pillow is available for $34.99.
Turning Red Slippers
- This Turning Red slippers are available for $19.99. You can also order it on shopDisney now.
- Additionally, we spotted some more new merchandise featuring some of your other favorite Disney characters.
Mickey Mouse Cardboard Puppet Stage
- The Mickey Mouse Cardboard Puppet Stage is available now for $79.99. You can also order it on shopDisney now.
Mickey and Friends Finger Puppets
- The Mickey and Friends Finger Puppets are available for $39.99.
- And finally, we found a collection of Orange Bird apparel, including a hat, t-shirt and shorts.
About Turning Red:
- Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red introduces Mei Lee (voice of Rosalie Chiang), a confident, dorky 13-year-old torn between staying her mother’s dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence. Her protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming (voice of Sandra Oh), is never far from her daughter—an unfortunate reality for the teenager. And as if changes to her interests, relationships and body weren’t enough, whenever she gets too excited (which is practically ALWAYS), she “poofs” into a giant red panda!
- Directed by Academy Award winner Domee Shi (Pixar short Bao) and produced by Lindsey Collins, Turning Red releases on Friday, March 11th, 2022 on Disney+.