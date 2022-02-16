Fly By Jing Set To Release Special “Turning Red” Lunchbox Containing Trio of Sichuan Sauces

by | Feb 16, 2022 4:30 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

In celebration of the release of Pixar’s Turning Red, Fly By Jing is set to release a special lunchbox themed to the new movie that contains a special trio of their Sichuan flavor favorites that also serves as a perfect place to hold your funds for seeing that incredible new 4Town concert.

What’s Happening:

  • In celebration of Disney and Pixar’s all-new film Turning Red, a limited-edition collectible lunchbox for storing your favorite flavors, secret concert ticket money stash, or your lunch. Yum.
  • The collectible lunchbox includes a trio of Sichuan flavor favorites: Sichuan Chili Crisp, Zhong Sauce, and Mala Spice Mix: available for the first time in 2oz shorty spice size.
  • The set also includes two deluxe sticker sheets so you personalize your lunchbox with all kinds of Turning Red iconography.
  • Founded in 2018, Fly By Jing is home to spicy chili crisps, sauces and spice mixes inspired by the flavors of founder Jing Gao's hometown of Chengdu. From sourcing to production, all Fly By Jing chili crisp is made in the traditional method—a lengthy process that involves weeks of intense labor.

  • Pixar’s Turning Red follows a dorky 13-year-old Mei Lee (voiced by Rosalie Chiang) who wakes up one day to find she's been transformed into a giant red panda. When her borderline overbearing mother, Ming (voiced by Emmy-nominee Sandra Oh), reveals her ancestors' connection to the animals, Mei must learn how to control this new side of herself with the help of her friends.
  • You can purchase your own Shorty Spice Turning Red box set here. 
  • Pixar’s Turning Red is set to debut exclusively on Disney+ on March 11th.

What They’re Saying:

  • Fly By Jing's founder and CEO Jing Ga: "Growing up, I never thought I’d one day see myself reflected in a major film, but when I first heard the storyline of Turning Red, I felt an instant recognition. A Chinese-Canadian girl with Chengdu roots (birthplace of pandas!) who grappled with hiding her true self in order to conform? This was me to a tee."

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now

 
 
