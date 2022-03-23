Disney StudioLAB and T-Mobile Team Up to Advance Storytelling Innovation Using 5G

Disney StudioLAB is partnering up with T-Mobile to help develop advanced storytelling capabilities with a new five-year innovation partnership unveiled today at the Un-carrier's 5G Forward event.

What’s Happening:

T-Mobile will collaborate with StudioLAB on new ways to improve content production and test new forms of immersive experiences for consumers using its largest and fastest nationwide 5G network.

T-Mobile and StudioLAB plan to explore emerging technologies such as virtual presence, Mixed Reality and immersive experiences for consumers. In addition, the teams plan to use Ultra Capacity 5G to test new, more efficient ways to capture, produce and distribute content, both from inside a studio as well as from remote locations.

For example, teams might explore the use of wireless technology that enables executives located anywhere in the world to scout a remote movie location. Other innovations might improve how video content is transferred in real time from remote locations to the cloud using T-Mobile’s 5G network.

Located on the Disney Studios Lot in Burbank, California, StudioLAB is home to an advanced development team that is focused on innovation in creative technologies.

In addition to T-Mobile, StudioLAB Innovation Partners include Accenture, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Microsoft, LG Display and Salesforce.

Disney StudioLAB previously had a partnership with Verizon

What They’re Saying: