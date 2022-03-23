Disney StudioLAB and T-Mobile Team Up to Advance Storytelling Innovation Using 5G

Disney StudioLAB is partnering up with T-Mobile to help develop advanced storytelling capabilities with a new five-year innovation partnership unveiled today at the Un-carrier's 5G Forward event.
What’s Happening:
- T-Mobile will collaborate with StudioLAB on new ways to improve content production and test new forms of immersive experiences for consumers using its largest and fastest nationwide 5G network.
- T-Mobile and StudioLAB plan to explore emerging technologies such as virtual presence, Mixed Reality and immersive experiences for consumers. In addition, the teams plan to use Ultra Capacity 5G to test new, more efficient ways to capture, produce and distribute content, both from inside a studio as well as from remote locations.
- For example, teams might explore the use of wireless technology that enables executives located anywhere in the world to scout a remote movie location. Other innovations might improve how video content is transferred in real time from remote locations to the cloud using T-Mobile’s 5G network.
- Located on the Disney Studios Lot in Burbank, California, StudioLAB is home to an advanced development team that is focused on innovation in creative technologies.
- In addition to T-Mobile, StudioLAB Innovation Partners include Accenture, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Microsoft, LG Display and Salesforce.
- Disney StudioLAB previously had a partnership with Verizon, announced back in 2019. Presumably, this new deal with T-Mobile replaces the former deal with Verizon, but there is no official confirmation of that.
What They’re Saying:
- Neville Ray, President of Technology at T-Mobile said: “Disney has been at the heart of storytelling for generations, making magic that inspires us to dream big and see the world in new ways, and that’s why the T-Mobile team is excited they chose to work with us on 5G innovation. Together, we will use our leading 5G network to spark new innovations aimed at transforming how entertainment can be produced and experienced.”
- Jamie Voris, Chief Technology Officer at Walt Disney Studios said: “We’re just getting started and the possibilities are endless for how 5G can infuse new magic into the entertainment business. Partnering with T-Mobile opens up incredible opportunities to use 5G to radically change many aspects of the industry from content production to the creation of new consumer experiences.”