Eric Strauss Named New Executive Producer of ABC News Medical Unit

ABC News announced Eric Strauss as Executive Producer of ABC News Medical Unit.
What’s Happening:
- ABC News President Kim Goodwin shared the following note in a news division which announced Eric Strauss has been promoted to Executive Producer of ABC News Medical Unit.
- She shared that this promotion is now in effect immediately.
- Over the past three years, Strauss led countless hours of coverage on the COVID-19 pandemic with ABC News Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton, a team of award-winning journalists and medical doctors.
- He has been a part of multiple primetime radio specials including “The Shot: Race for a Vaccine” and the award-winning radio special “Pandemic: A Nation Divided”.
- Strauss has done so much more than just cover the pandemic. He played a vital part in increasing reports on issues like mental health, maternal mortality, and health disparities. He also covered many stories over the years including 9/11, Barbara Walters' interview with Monica Lewinsky, juvenile corrections, natural disasters and so much more.
- He also is the head of ABC News Medical Journalism.
About Eric Strauss:
- Strauss has been a part of the ABC News family for 25 years.
- He started as a “20/20” Intern then moved to overnight desk assistant and transitioned to “World News Tonight” with Peter Jennings as a desk assistant.
- All his hard work paid off when he became a producer at “20/20”.
- He has won many awards over the years as well.
- On a personal level, it has been a very successful journey so far. He met his wife producing a story for “Primetime” with Charles Gibson.
- Kim Goodwin shares: “With Eric stepping into an even bigger leadership role in the Medical Unit and ABC News, I am confident that our medical coverage will continue to provide an essential service to our viewers in delivering crucial information.”