Funko to Host Freddy’s Beach Blast at WonderCon 2022

Funko Pop! fans rejoice, as Funko is officially heading to WonderCon 2022 in Anaheim, California, which takes place April 1st through April 3rd. The weekend-long event will be filled with giveaways, livestreams and a special appearance from DJ Chino.

What’s Happening:

This year, Funko will be hosting an exclusive Beach Bash live from Pop Pier with the brand’s iconic mascot, Freddy! Stop by to catch a wave with Freddy, check out the 20” inflatable Tiki, and grab the limited-edition Freddy Beach Bash-themed tote bag.

Stay tuned for more information on how fans can enter the booths. Funatics in the convention spirit will also be randomly selected to play games and win prizes.

Funko will be unveiling all-new figures, available exclusively at WonderCon and Funko.com. The WonderCon 2022 exclusive products will consist of Pop! products, Sodas, and t-shirts.

Lucky fans can shop a variety of items across legendary franchises, such as DC, Disney, Hanna-Barbera, Marvel

A selection of the exclusive figures available during WonderCon can be found below:

For more information on Funko and WonderCon 2022, fans can follow Funko on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.