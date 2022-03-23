Razer Announces Limited Edition Captain America Xbox Controller

If you are into Marvel and Xbox, you will want to hear about this new limited edition Captain America Wireless controller by Razer.
What's Happening:
- This is a wireless controller and a quick charging stand for Xbox.
- It is all inspired by Captain America and is a must-have collectible for Marvel fans.
- It is designed to work with the Xbox Series X|S and all Xbox One models.
- You can pair the controller quickly and easily with just one button. It has a fast, stable connection and also works for PC (Windows 10) or Mac gaming.
- There are impulse analog triggers, so whether you're firing a gun or taking a hit, you can feel the action and be in the moment. These triggers not only vibrate as you game but are pressure sensitive for a finer level of precision.
- The textured grips are like the latest Xbox controllers. This model comes with grips on the triggers, back case, and bumpers and makes it a lot easier and more comfortable to hold in your hand.
- This comes with a quick charge, so you are able to have your controller fully charged and under three hours. It has a special feature where it protects from overcharging and won't overheat or short circuit.
- The magnetic contact system lets you mount your controller easily and not have to worry about its charge being interrupted. A magnetic design ensures that your controller is securely attached to the stand.
- You can get up to a one-year warranty and access reliable text support. If you buy directly from RazerStore, you have 14 days to return it risk-free.
- There is no release date as of yet, but this product will be limited edition, so keep that in mind.
- If you would like more information, you can go directly to the razor website by clicking here.