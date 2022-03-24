ABC News to Look Back on Two Years of the Pandemic with Primetime Special Hosted by Robin Roberts

Two years into the pandemic, ABC News will present 24 Months That Changed the World. The one-hour primetime special, anchored by Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts, explores how COVID-19 disrupted and created lasting change across all aspects of human life.
What’s Happening:
- On the cusp of the disease claiming 1 million lives in the United States and with over 6 million lives lost globally, the special reports on the victims and their families, how the pandemic intensified a mental health crisis among young people and stories of resilience and hope.
- The program explores COVID-19’s impact on industries such as healthcare, with the development of a vaccine in record time and the rise of telehealth; business, with the wave of American workers quitting their jobs as part of the “The Great Resignation” and the explosion of small businesses; and entertainment.
- The special also takes a look at individuals who made big life choices and moved to new locations, the increase in multigenerational households, those who found love in lockdown and marriages that ended in divorce.
- It features reporting by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton, senior national affairs correspondent Deborah Roberts, chief business, technology and economics correspondent Rebecca Jarvis and contributor Chris Connelly.
- 24 Months That Changed the World airs on a special edition of 20/20 next Wednesday, March 30th (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu.