Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” Returns for Season 2 June 28

You favorite podcast is coming back soon! Hulu’s hit mystery comedy series Only Murders in the Building will be returning for season two on June 28.
- Hulu shared a date announcement videos featuring series stars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez.
- Following the shocking death of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger, Charles, Oliver & Mabel race to unmask her killer. However, three (unfortunate) complications ensue – the trio is publicly implicated in Bunny's homicide, they are now the subjects of a competing podcast, and they have to deal with a bunch of New York neighbors who all think they committed murder.
- Only Murders in the Building hails from co-creators and writers Steve Martin and John Hoffman (Grace & Frankie, Looking).
- Martin and Hoffman executive produce along with Martin Short, Selena Gomez, This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal.
- Last month, we learned that Michael Rapaport has signed on to play Detective Kreps, a police detective involved in the new murder case introduced in the Season 1 finale.
- In December, we learned that Cara Delevigne will be joining the cast as Alice, a sophisticated art world insider who becomes enmeshed in the mystery.