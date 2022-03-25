“Jimmy Kimmel Live” Guest List: David Duchovny, Donald Glover and More to Appear Week of March 28th

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.

The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.

This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and a reality show contestant, along with a variety of musical guests.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of March 28th-April 1st:

Monday, March 28 David Duchovny ( The Bubble ) Simone Ashley ( Bridgerton ) Musical Guests Del Amitri

Tuesday, March 29 Donald Glover ( Atlanta ) Machine Gun Kelly ( Mainstream Sellout ) Musical Guest Machine Gun Kelly

Wednesday, March 30 Chris Pine ( The Contractor and All the Old Knives ) Ke Huy Quan ( Everything Everywhere All at Once ) Musical Guests Wallows

Thursday, March 31 TBD

Friday, April 1 Musical Guests Red Hot Chili Peppers



Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 20th season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.