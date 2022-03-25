“Jimmy Kimmel Live” Guest List: David Duchovny, Donald Glover and More to Appear Week of March 28th

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.
What’s Happening:
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of March 28th-April 1st:
- Monday, March 28
- David Duchovny (The Bubble)
- Simone Ashley (Bridgerton)
- Musical Guests Del Amitri
- Tuesday, March 29
- Donald Glover (Atlanta)
- Machine Gun Kelly (Mainstream Sellout)
- Musical Guest Machine Gun Kelly
- Wednesday, March 30
- Chris Pine (The Contractor and All the Old Knives)
- Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
- Musical Guests Wallows
- Thursday, March 31
- TBD
- Friday, April 1
- Musical Guests Red Hot Chili Peppers
Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 20th season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.