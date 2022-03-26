Kirby and the Forgotten Land Walkthrough Comes to Universal CityWalk Hollywood This Weekend

Universal Studios CityWalk in Hollywood is and was packed full of Super Nintendo fans.
What's Happening:
- This weekend Universal CityWalk Hollywood is/was hosting Kirby and the Forgotten Land 3D walkthrough event.
- If you weren't able to make it yesterday or today, you still have tomorrow, March 27th, to see this.
- If you are there today, March 26th, it closes at 7 p.m., but on Sunday it will be from 11a.m. to 6 p.m.
- There are photo opportunities with Kirby, Bandana Waddle Dee, and new friend Elfilin.
- Fans can visit to see a life size display of Kirby's abilities after passing through a giant Kirby mouth entryway. This is a perfect photo opportunity.
- There's no purchase necessary or ticket required.
About Kirby and the Forgotten Land:
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land is a 2022 platform video game that was developed by HAL Laboratory and was published by Nintendo for the Nintendo Switch.
- This is the 17th mainline installment in the Kirby series.
- It's the first mainline game in the series that is full 3D, not including spin-offs.
- Players control through foreign land to rescue Waddle Dees, who was kidnapped by a ferocious beast.
- Kirby can use a wide range of abilities to help battle his enemies.