ESPN to Offer Expanded Live Coverage of The Masters

As ESPN televises live play from the Masters Tournament for the 15th consecutive year, ESPN and ESPN+ will offer expanded live coverage and viewing options, including an additional three hours of live play in the popular Masters Par 3 Contest, the week of April 4-10.

With the Masters being contested for the 86th time at Augusta National Golf Club, ESPN will again televise live play in the first and second rounds of the Tournament from 3-7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday and Friday, April 7-8.

In addition, ESPN+ viewers will be able to watch Featured Groups and Featured Holes coverage of Holes 4, 5 and 6, Amen Corner and Holes 15 and 16 all day for all four days of the Tournament.

After a two-year absence, the Masters Par 3 Contest returns on Wednesday, April 6, with live play airing on ESPN from 3-5 p.m.

New this year will be live streaming of the Contest on ESPN+ from noon until 3 p.m., the first time live viewing of the event has been offered from the opening tee shot.

ESPN will have prime time encore presentations of the first and second rounds on Thursday and Friday nights at 8 p.m. and a prime time encore presentation of the Part 3 Contest will air on ESPN2 at 10 p.m. Wednesday night.

Adding to the viewing choices, ESPN+ will have live streams of two-hour practice round programs at noon on Tuesday. April 5, and at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 6.

SportsCenter will have dedicated coverage from the Masters all week.

Prior to the live television windows Thursday and Friday, SportsCenter will be the premier destination for golf fans to receive live Masters updates, including highlights of play, between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Thursday and 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Friday.

SportsCenter will be the only place on U.S. television that viewers will be able to see golf shots prior to the 3 p.m. start of live coverage.

SportsCenter reports from the Masters begin on Monday afternoon and continue through the end of the Tournament.

First and Second Round Live Television Coverage

ESPN and ESPN Deportes live 3-7:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, April 7-8.

Scott Van Pelt will host ESPN’s telecasts from Augusta National’s Butler Cabin with ESPN golf analyst Curtis Strange. Van Pelt, Strange and Michael Eaves, who will conduct player interviews, will join CBS’ golf announcer crew for the telecasts.

Prime time encore presentations of the first and second rounds with second encores in overnight hours.

John Sutcliffe will call the action for the ESPN Deportes live telecasts with analysts Hernán Rey and Matias Anselmo.

Masters Par 3 Contest

New, expanded coverage of live play on ESPN+ from noon-3 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6.

Television coverage on ESPN from 3-5 p.m.

Sean McDonough will call the play with analysts Andy North and Curtis Strange. Reporters Michael Collins and Marty Smith will conduct interviews.

Prime time encore presentation at 10 p.m. on ESPN2.

The Masters on ESPN+

Two-hour practice round programs Tuesday at noon and Wednesday at 10 a.m. including discussion and analysis, player press conference coverage and for the Wednesday show, players on the course in their practice rounds. Michael Eaves anchors the programs, joined by ESPN golf analysts and reporters.

Live streams of Featured Groups, Holes 4, 5 and 6, Amen Corner and Holes 15 and 16 during live play on all four days.

A new episode of the ESPN+ program America’s Caddie with Michael Collins will be available for viewers leading up to the Masters Tournament.

On-demand collection of 60 official Masters Films from past Tournaments going back to Arnold Palmer’s second victory in 1960. The collection also includes The One in November, which documents how the 2020 Masters was made.

SportsCenter at the Masters

SportsCenter reports from the Masters every day the week of the Tournament beginning Monday, April 4, including dedicated programs Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

SportsCenter at the Masters one-hour preview show (5 p.m., ESPN) on Wednesday.

Highlights of play between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, the only place on U.S. television that viewers can see golf shots prior to the beginning of live coverage at 3 p.m.

Coverage of the Honorary Starters Ceremony with Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson in the 8 a.m. hour on Thursday.

Sage Steele, Michael Eaves, Matt Barrie and Scott Van Pelt anchor SportsCenter from the Masters.

Analysts Andy North, Curtis Strange; reporters Gene Wojciechowski, Marty Smith and Michael Collins.

The Masters on ESPN.com

Exclusive news, columns and analysis from ESPN.com writers before, during and after the Tournament.

ESPN Social Media Preview Show

Half-hour program on the ESPN App and ESPN Facebook, Twitter and YouTube at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 7.

Hosted by Dalen Cuff with Taylor Twellman, joined from the Masters by “ESPN Caddie” Michael Collins.

Analysis, interviews with guests and interaction with fans on social media.

On Facebook at com/espn, Twitter at twitter.com/espn and on YouTube at youtube.com/espn.

Leads into live television coverage of the Masters on ESPN at 3 p.m.

The Masters on Get Up!

Live interviews with ESPN golf analysts and reporters from the Masters Tuesday-Friday.

Program airs 8-10 a.m. weekdays on ESPN (on ESPN2 April 7-8).

The Masters on ESPN Audio

Live interviews from the Masters with ESPN’s golf analysts and reporters on ESPN Radio programs during the week.

The SVPod, a podcast hosted by ESPN SportsCenter anchor Scott Van Pelt and “Stanford” Steve Coughlin, will have Masters content prior to the event.

ESPN International