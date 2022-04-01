If you have been on a Disney cruise lately, you will have noticed that there have been special protocols in place to keep everyone safe against COVID-19. Disney Cruise Line has now given some updates that begin today, April 1st.

What's Happening:

Disney Cruise Line has been taking a phased approach when it comes to updating health and safety protocols while on board.

The new guidelines are updated by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), DCL.

Starting today, April 1st, 2022, there will be several health and safety measures for sailings on and after today's date originating from a U.S. port of departure.

Some onboard products and experiences were on pause due to social distancing and will be remain in a phased approach.

Other protocol updates are lifting physical distance across Disney Cruise Line ships and resuming self-serve buffets.

Face coverings are now optional in most places on the ship, including the Walt Disney Theater.

Port Adventures will return to their traditional format where it is possible.

The Sail Away Celebration, Pirate’s Night Deck Party, and close-up character interactions will continue to be paused though.

Protocols for sailing from Canadian and European ports may vary and will be communicated at a later time.

All guests 5 years of age and older are still required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to board any of the Disney Cruise Line ships.

Also, any health and safety measures can change at any time without notice.

You can always get the latest information on the Disney Cruise Line "Know Before You Go" page