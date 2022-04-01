If you have been on a Disney cruise lately, you will have noticed that there have been special protocols in place to keep everyone safe against COVID-19. Disney Cruise Line has now given some updates that begin today, April 1st.
What's Happening:
- Disney Cruise Line has been taking a phased approach when it comes to updating health and safety protocols while on board.
- The new guidelines are updated by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), DCL.
- Starting today, April 1st, 2022, there will be several health and safety measures for sailings on and after today's date originating from a U.S. port of departure.
- Some onboard products and experiences were on pause due to social distancing and will be remain in a phased approach.
- Other protocol updates are lifting physical distance across Disney Cruise Line ships and resuming self-serve buffets.
- Face coverings are now optional in most places on the ship, including the Walt Disney Theater.
- Port Adventures will return to their traditional format where it is possible.
- The Sail Away Celebration, Pirate’s Night Deck Party, and close-up character interactions will continue to be paused though.
- Protocols for sailing from Canadian and European ports may vary and will be communicated at a later time.
- All guests 5 years of age and older are still required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to board any of the Disney Cruise Line ships.
- Also, any health and safety measures can change at any time without notice.
- You can always get the latest information on the Disney Cruise Line "Know Before You Go" page.
