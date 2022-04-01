FX Finally Gives Second Season to Anthology Series “Feud,” Naomi Watts Set to Star

Naomi Watts is set to star in the long-awaited second season of the FX anthology series Feud, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

This news of a second season of Feud comes five years after the first season debuted on FX.

The series is produced by Ryan Murphy and Gus Van Sant is set to direct with Jon Robin Baitz writing and serving as showrunner.

The second season will be subtitled Capote’s Women and will be based on Laurence Leamer’s book Capote’s Women: A True Story of Love, Betrayal, and a Swan Song for an Era .

Capote's Women will be set in the 1970s and will tell the story of how the author had a bitter falling out with a number of New York society women – including Barbara "Babe" Paley, Gloria Guinness, Lee Radziwill (Jackie Kennedy's sister) Slim Hayward, Pamela Churchill and C.Z. Guest – whom he called his "swans."

will be set in the 1970s and will tell the story of how the author had a bitter falling out with a number of New York society women – including Barbara “Babe” Paley, Gloria Guinness, Lee Radziwill (Jackie Kennedy’s sister) Slim Hayward, Pamela Churchill and C.Z. Guest – whom he called his “swans.” Struggling with writer’s block following the publication of In Cold Blood, Capote attempted to write a novel titled Answered Prayers. He eventually published a piece of it, “La Côte Basque 1965,” in Esquire. The very thinly veiled fiction revealed a number of scandals among the circle of women.

Watts, a two-time Academy Award nominee, will play Paley, the wife of then-CBS chairman Bill Paley, in the series and serve as an executive producer.

Casting searches are underway for actors to play Capote and the other women.

The first season of the series was titled Feud: Bette and Joan and followed the rivalry between Hollywood icons Bette Davis and Joan Crawford on the set of the 1962 camp classic film What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? .

FX previously had plans for a second season following the dissolution of the marriage between England's Prince Charles and Princess Diana but eventually scrapped the idea.