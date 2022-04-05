“GMA” Guest List: Tommy Hilfiger, Lilly Singh and More to Appear Week of April 4th

by |
Tags: , , ,

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for April 4th-9th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

  • Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.
  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am EST), on the ABC Television Network.

 

GMA Guests for the Week of April 4th-9th:

  • Monday, April 4
    • Robert Hardman (Queen of Our Times)
    • Lilly Singh (Be a Triangle)
  • Tuesday, April 5
    • Dr. Ian Smith (Plant Power)
    • Christy Turlington (Arrival Stories)
    • Tommy Hilfiger and Dee Hilfiger
    • Performance by Riverdance
  • Wednesday, April 6
    • GMA’s Rise and Shine Tour of America: Arkansas
    • Grant Ginder (Let’s Not Do That Again)
  • Thursday, April 7
    • Ezra Miller (Fantastic Beasts)
    • Adrienne Cheatham (Sunday Best)
  • Friday, April 8  
    • GMA’s Rise and Shine Tour of America: Kentucky
    • Carl Nassib
  • Saturday, April 9
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
    • Humphrey Yang (Tips for tax return crunch time)
    • Binge This! with Daryn Carp (PEOPLE)
    • Chef Jason Goldstein (Passover dinner prep tips)

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.