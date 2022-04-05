As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for April 4th-9th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am EST), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of April 4th-9th:

Monday, April 4 Robert Hardman ( Queen of Our Times ) Lilly Singh ( Be a Triangle )

Tuesday, April 5 Dr. Ian Smith ( Plant Power ) Christy Turlington ( Arrival Stories ) Tommy Hilfiger and Dee Hilfiger Performance by Riverdance

Wednesday, April 6 GMA ’s Rise and Shine Tour of America: Arkansas Grant Ginder ( Let’s Not Do That Again )

Thursday, April 7 Ezra Miller ( Fantastic Beasts ) Adrienne Cheatham ( Sunday Best )

Friday, April 8 GMA ’s Rise and Shine Tour of America: Kentucky Carl Nassib

Saturday, April 9 Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson Humphrey Yang (Tips for tax return crunch time) Binge This! with Daryn Carp (PEOPLE) Chef Jason Goldstein (Passover dinner prep tips)



