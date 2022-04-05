As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for April 4th-9th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am EST), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of April 4th-9th:
- Monday, April 4
- Robert Hardman (Queen of Our Times)
- Lilly Singh (Be a Triangle)
- Tuesday, April 5
- Dr. Ian Smith (Plant Power)
- Christy Turlington (Arrival Stories)
- Tommy Hilfiger and Dee Hilfiger
- Performance by Riverdance
- Wednesday, April 6
- GMA’s Rise and Shine Tour of America: Arkansas
- Grant Ginder (Let’s Not Do That Again)
- Thursday, April 7
- Ezra Miller (Fantastic Beasts)
- Adrienne Cheatham (Sunday Best)
- Friday, April 8
- GMA’s Rise and Shine Tour of America: Kentucky
- Carl Nassib
- Saturday, April 9
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Humphrey Yang (Tips for tax return crunch time)
- Binge This! with Daryn Carp (PEOPLE)
- Chef Jason Goldstein (Passover dinner prep tips)
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.