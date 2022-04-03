This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable and unstoppable voice to the daytime community – talking to the people you are talking about.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of April 4th-8th:

Monday, April 4 – Celebrating Dynamic Duos The Potash Twins (Performance of new song “Hornography”) Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin ( Get Organized with The Home Edit ) Johnny Wright ( Natural & Curly Hair for Dummies ) Tam Fam deals

Tuesday, April 5 Robin Thede ( A Black Lady Sketch Show ) Psychotherapist Amy Morin ( 13 Things Mentally Strong Women Don’t Do )

Wednesday, April 6 O-T Fagbenle ( The First Lady ) Unlikely heroes who were in the right place at the right time

Thursday, April 7 – Facing your Fears When common fears become phobias Tamron faces one of her own fears

Friday, April 8 Courtney B. Vance ( 61st Street ) Performance by Tauren Wells (New single “Empty”) 10-year-old girl who went from foster care to being adopted by her second grade teacher



Tamron Hall is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.