Celebrating National Caramel Day at Walt Disney World

At Walt Disney World there’s something for every appetite and occasion – and with tomorrow being National Caramel Day, Disney Parks Blog put together a list of the top locations around the resort to find some caramel treats!

Karamell-Küche:

The best place to kick off National Caramel Day festivities is the Karamell-Küche in EPCOT

While many are familiar with its delicacies such as the Werther’s Salted Pretzel Chocolate Chip Cookie and Werther’s Caramel S’mores, you may be surprised to know that when you stop at this location, you’re stepping into the only Werther’s store in the world! And when you take a bite of the sweet treats, you’re also biting into some (delicious!) history: the first caramel “butter candy” was invented in Werther, Germany in 1909. Since then, Werther’s has become a cherished caramel brand sold in more than 100 countries.

While visiting the Karamell-Küche, you can feast your eyes on practically all the mouth-watering caramel treats you can imagine. Caramel apples? Check. Caramel squares covered with milk or dark chocolate? Check! Caramel cookies, marshmallows and flights? Check, check and check!

The Disney Parks blog hinted that you may be treated to a special something just for stopping by tomorrow!

Don’t forget to check out the mobile order service, which can put your favorite treat in your hands even faster with just a few taps on the My Disney Experience app.

Other Locations Around Walt Disney World:

In honor of National Caramel Day, Werther’s Original caramel is now being used in select treats at confectioneries across Walt Disney World Resort, including Big Top Treats at Magic Kingdom Animal Kingdom Disney Springs

Here you can find items such as Werther’s Original Caramel Butter Bar, Werther’s Original Caramel Pecan Cluster, and a variety of caramel apples – like peanut, milk chocolate, and one in honor of the Walt Disney World Resort 50th anniversary celebration.

Guests can now find the beloved Werther’s Original Hand-Crafted Caramel Popcorn (previously only available at the Karamell-Küche) at Big Top Treats at Magic Kingdom Park!