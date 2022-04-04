Enter the “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” Fan Art Contest to Win a Trip to the World Premiere

We are about a month away from the release of Marvel Studios’ latest blockbuster, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Marvel Entertainment is holding a competition offering up a chance to win a trip for 2 to the World Premiere of the film.

What’s Happening:

Prepare to enter the Multiverse — however you see it! In Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness , the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before.

, the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. The Fan Art Contest gives participants the opportunity to showcase their own mysterious and mystical artwork for a chance to win a variety of prizes, including a trip for 2 to the world premiere of the movie.

Entries will be judged by a panel from inside Marvel Studios with an emphasis on style, originality/creativity and technical ability.

To enter the contest, you first need to follow the official Marvel Studios and Doctor Strange Twitter and Instagram accounts. Twitter: @MarvelStudios @DrStrange Instagram: @MarvelStudios @DoctorStrangeOfficial

Then, post a photo of your original Doctor Strange inspired artwork on Twitter and Instagram with #DoctorStrangeContest.

The contest is open through April 15th, so be sure to get your submissions in before then.

More rules and details can be found here

Calling. All. Artists 📱‼️🎨 Post a photo of your original Marvel Studios' #DoctorStrange in the Multiverse of Madness inspired artwork with #DoctorStrangeContest for a chance to win a trip for 2 to the World Premiere 🤩 pic.twitter.com/RuRdXsM2k1 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) April 4, 2022

