Enter the “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” Fan Art Contest to Win a Trip to the World Premiere

We are about a month away from the release of Marvel Studios’ latest blockbuster, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Marvel Entertainment is holding a competition offering up a chance to win a trip for 2 to the World Premiere of the film.
What’s Happening:
- The Fan Art Contest gives participants the opportunity to showcase their own mysterious and mystical artwork for a chance to win a variety of prizes, including a trip for 2 to the world premiere of the movie.
- Entries will be judged by a panel from inside Marvel Studios with an emphasis on style, originality/creativity and technical ability.
- To enter the contest, you first need to follow the official Marvel Studios and Doctor Strange Twitter and Instagram accounts.
- Twitter: @MarvelStudios and @DrStrange
- Instagram: @MarvelStudios and @DoctorStrangeOfficial
- Then, post a photo of your original Doctor Strange inspired artwork on Twitter and Instagram with #DoctorStrangeContest.
- The contest is open through April 15th, so be sure to get your submissions in before then.
- More rules and details can be found here.
About Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness:
- In Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.
- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arrives in theaters May 6th, 2022.