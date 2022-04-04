Photos: Easter Eggs at Disney’s Contemporary Resort 2022

Disney’s Contemporary Resort has several chocolate eggs that are on display for this Easter season. All photo credit goes to Geoffrey Nease.

Here are some of the Easter eggs that were done by the talented culinary artists from the Contemporary Resort Bakery.

The first egg we see is the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary egg featuring the “50” logo for the anniversary in its EARisdescent glory.

The “it’s a small world” egg displays the facade of the attraction along with a boat filled with world travelers from the attraction.

This beautifully painted egg shows the Cheshire Cat from Alice in Wonderland sitting in a tree.

This ornately decorated egg features tinkerbell surrounded by flowers and a hummingbird.

The egg and sculpture above represent the culinary team that made the magnificent eggs in the Contemporary Bakery.

Take a trip down the rabbit hole with this beautiful Alice in Wonderland themed egg.

Lastly, among the eggs pictured are a few chocolate bunnies. A favorite amongst the biggest Contemporary Resort fans being the pink rabbit from the Mary Blair mosaic mural in the center of the resort.