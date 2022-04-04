“Soul” Takes Home A Grammy For It’s Outstanding Score At Last Night’s Grammys

Over a year after it’s initial release, Pixar Animation Studios’ Soul is still winning awards, taking home a Grammy for its outstanding score at last night’s ceremony.

has won the Grammy award for Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media at last night’s awards ceremony. The score for the film was composed by Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, and Atticus Ross, and is made of different musical types, including Jazz and pieces composed of ethereal and otherworldly melodies.

introduced us to Joe Gardner (voice of Jamie Foxx) – a middle-school band teacher who gets the chance of a lifetime to play at the best jazz club in town. But one small misstep takes him from the streets of New York City to The Great Before – a fantastical place where new souls get their personalities, quirks and interests before they go to Earth. Determined to return to his life, Joe teams up with a precocious soul, 22 (voice of Tina Fey), who has never understood the appeal of the human experience. As Joe desperately tries to show 22 what’s great about living, he may just discover the answers to some of life’s most important questions. Directed by Academy Award winner Pete Docter (Inside Out, Up ), co-directed by Kemp Powers ( One Night in Miami) and produced by Academy Award nominee Dana Murray, p.g.a. (Pixar short Lou ).

Soul originally made its debut on Christmas of 2020 to all subscribers of Disney+