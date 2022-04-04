“X-Men: Green” Continues in Marvel Unlimited’s Fan-Favorite Anthology Series

X-Men: Green continues in the Marvel’s fan-favorite anthology series, with #29-33 continuing Nature Girl’s story in a new five-part arc.
What’s Happening:
- The fan-favorite Marvel Unlimited anthology series kicks off a new story arc today, Monday, April 4th in the exclusive Infinity Comic format! Resuming the X-Men: Green story first told in X-Men Unlimited Infinity Comic #5-12, issue #29 picks up where Nature Girl and Curse left off with an all-new 5-part arc.
- The X-Men: Green storyline continues in the first part of its second arc when Nature Girl and Curse, fresh off their escape from Krakoa, commandeer a ship with Sauron (and Saoirse). Now, with only each other to call a crew, the foursome accept their mission from the Marauders' Pyro: stop a pack of whale hunters by any means necessary.
- Writer Karla Pacheco teams with artist Emilio Laiso for X-Men Unlimited’s latest saga! Read the newest installment of X-Men: Green in the Marvel Unlimited app now, and read new chapters weekly every Monday.
- X-Men Unlimited #29 is written by Karla Pacheco, with art by Emilio Laiso and color by Rachelle Rosenberg, edited by Jordan White.
- Marvel Unlimited is a one-stop destination for over 29,000 comics spanning the entire Marvel Universe. The app is available for iPhone, iPad, Android devices and on the web. For more information on Marvel Unlimited comics, please visit: www.marvel.com/unlimited.