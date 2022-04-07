Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa Offers Discounts for Fall Travel

Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa, is a true paradise for families looking to escape for an incredible vacation. Sometimes it can seem out of reach in price, but there are some special discounts for fall travel.

What's Happening:

Families are now able to visit this beautiful resort with special offers.

Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa, has beautiful pools, beach activities, and even some of your favorite Disney characters.

Guests have a chance to save on select rooms for a stay of five or more nights.

You must be traveling between August 23rd through November 18th or November 26th through December 22nd, 2022.

The longer you stay, the more you save.

You can save up to 30% on select rooms for stays of five or more consecutive nights.

You can save up to 25% on select rooms for stays of four consecutive nights.

Book before May 4th and you will get a $150 resort credit for a stay of four or more nights.

About Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa: