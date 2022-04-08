“GMA” Guest List: Josh Brolin, Patti LaBelle and More to Appear Week of April 11th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for April 11th-16th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

GMA Guests for the Week of April 11th-16th:

  • Monday, April 11
    • Josh Brolin (Outer Range)
    • Beanie Feldstein (Funny Girl)
    • Delia Ephron (Left on Tenth)
    • Performance by Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson
  • Tuesday, April 12
    • Robin Roberts (Brighter by The Day)
    • Jonathan Van Ness (Love That Story)
    • Ali Slagle (I Dream of Dinner (So You Don’t Have To))
  • Wednesday, April 13
    • Karen “Duff” Duffy (Wise Up)
    • Paul Bettany and Claire Foy (A Very British Scandal)
  • Thursday, April 14
    • Robin Roberts’ 20th GMA anniversary celebration
    • Patti LaBelle
  • Friday, April 15  
    • Garcelle Beauvais (Love Me as I Am)
    • Anitta
  • Saturday, April 16
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
    • Chefs Jeffrey Eisner and Ashton Keefe (Last minute Passover and Easter dinner ideas)
    • Binge This! with Patrick Gomez (Entertainment Weekly)

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.