As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for April 11th-16th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am EST), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of April 11th-16th:

Monday, April 11 Josh Brolin ( Outer Range ) Beanie Feldstein ( Funny Girl ) Delia Ephron ( Left on Tenth ) Performance by Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson

Tuesday, April 12 Robin Roberts ( Brighter by The Day ) Jonathan Van Ness ( Love That Story ) Ali Slagle ( I Dream of Dinner (So You Don’t Have To) )

Wednesday, April 13 Karen “Duff” Duffy ( Wise Up ) Paul Bettany and Claire Foy ( A Very British Scandal )

Thursday, April 14 Robin Roberts’ 20th GMA anniversary celebration Patti LaBelle

Friday, April 15 Garcelle Beauvais ( Love Me as I Am ) Anitta

Saturday, April 16 Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson Chefs Jeffrey Eisner and Ashton Keefe (Last minute Passover and Easter dinner ideas) Binge This! with Patrick Gomez (Entertainment Weekly)



