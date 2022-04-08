As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for April 11th-16th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am EST), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of April 11th-16th:
- Monday, April 11
- Josh Brolin (Outer Range)
- Beanie Feldstein (Funny Girl)
- Delia Ephron (Left on Tenth)
- Performance by Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson
- Tuesday, April 12
- Robin Roberts (Brighter by The Day)
- Jonathan Van Ness (Love That Story)
- Ali Slagle (I Dream of Dinner (So You Don’t Have To))
- Wednesday, April 13
- Karen “Duff” Duffy (Wise Up)
- Paul Bettany and Claire Foy (A Very British Scandal)
- Thursday, April 14
- Robin Roberts’ 20th GMA anniversary celebration
- Patti LaBelle
- Friday, April 15
- Garcelle Beauvais (Love Me as I Am)
- Anitta
- Saturday, April 16
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Chefs Jeffrey Eisner and Ashton Keefe (Last minute Passover and Easter dinner ideas)
- Binge This! with Patrick Gomez (Entertainment Weekly)
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.