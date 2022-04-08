GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of April 11th-15th. Among those joining for a virtual visit are actors, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

The program is anchored by Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of April 11th-15th:

Monday, April 11 Eric Adams (New York City Mayor) Lional Dalton Dr. Vernard Hodges and Dr. Terrence Ferguson ( Critter Fixers ) Lena Headey ( 9 Bullets )

Tuesday, April 12 Jamie Iannone (eBay CEO) Jonathan Van Ness ( Love That Story: Observations from a Gorgeously Queer Life ) Elizabeth Graves ( Martha Stewart Living Editor-in-Chief) Ken Watanabe ( Tokyo Vice )

Wednesday, April 13 Julia Haart ( Brazen ) Alfie Allen ( Hangmen )

Thursday, April 14 C. Nicole Mason (Institute for Women’s Policy Research President and CEO) Robin Roberts ( Brighter by the Day )

Friday, April 15 Astronaut Scott Kelly Melissa Rivers ( Lies My Mother Told Me ) Pastor A.R. Bernard (Christian Cultural Center)



