Carol Stein’s First Set in the American Adventure Pavilion at EPCOT

Guests from all over the world love to hear the talented Carol Stein play the piano. She has recently moved to a new area at Walt Disney World.

What's Happening:

Carol Stein has started playing in a new area, the American Adventure EPCOT

She recently moved from the UK Pavilion at EPCOT.

She shared on Facebook that she's excited about this new opportunity and fans everywhere are excited to be able to see her perform.

She performs jazz, American musicals, and Disney music.

You can see her first full set below.

About Carol Stein:

Carol was born in Miami, Florida, where she began her piano studies when she was only four years old.

She received her master's degree from the University of Florida with a Thesis on "Special Dental Considerations for Musicians."

She has been able to travel all over the world as a musician and performing in places like Europe, Asia, and the USA in such places as the Montreux Palace in Switzerland, The Bayerischerhof in Munich, The Oasis Lounge in Hong Kong to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

You can visit her website here