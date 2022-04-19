This Earth Day, you can join National Geographic and three National Geographic Explorers on a virtual field trip to the Amazon rainforest.

What’s Happening:

This will take place on April 22, 2022, at 1 p.m. ET.

The program will be 35 minutes long.

It is a collaboration with DC Collaborative.

This will cover subjects such as geography, social studies, history, conservation content and is recommended for those in grades 4th through 8th.

They will be hiking through the cloud forests of Peru to where an Indigenous biologist is studying the movements of Andean bears.

Then they will head over to the mangrove forests of Brazil with a marine ecologist.

Last but not least, you’ll be able to bird watch in southern Brazil and discover an intricate web of rainforest fauna.

You can sign up to register here

During this event, they will also be honoring the legacy of the late National Geographic Explorer at Large, Thomas Lovejoy. Tom was an environmentalist, conservationist, and field biologist who was dedicated to conserving and protecting the Amazon rainforest for over 50 years.

Event Guests: