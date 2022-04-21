Video: First Performance of “Disneyland Forever” Fireworks Spectacular Ahead of April 22nd Official Return

Along with the return of nighttime spectaculars like the Main Street Electrical Parade at Disneyland and World of Color at Disney California Adventure, the Disneyland Resort brought back a fireworks show that hasn’t been seen since 2019. Originally created for the park’s Diamond Celebration in 2015, Disneyland Forever had a media preview tonight and begins regularly scheduled performances on Friday, April 22nd. The show will run Fridays through Sundays for the time being, switching to nightly performances in the summer. On Monday-Thursday, Guests can experience a projection-only version of Mickey’s Mix Magic, which was created for Mickey Mouse’s 90th birthday. Enjoy this video of the full Disneyland Forever fireworks spectacular!

Disneyland Forever incorporates a mix of sparkling pyrotechnics and immersive projections on Sleeping Beauty Castle and on buildings down Main Street, U.S.A. The show transports Guests above the London skyline with Peter Pan or to a jungle with King Louie in The Jungle Book. Two original songs, “Live the Magic” and the inspiring closing song “Kiss Goodnight,” were written by Disney Legend Richard Sherman just for this show.