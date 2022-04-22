Rapids Racer and Wahoo Remix to Open at Adventure Island on May 7

Adventure Island, voted one of the country’s top ten water parks by USA Today, will open two new thrills in May. Beginning on April 30, Pass Members will be among the first to ride both Wahoo Remix and Rapids Racer before the slides open to the public on May 7.

On Rapids Racer, riders grab a two-person raft before racing through nearly 600 feet of slide, complete with low walls to encounter opponents throughout this side-by-side experience.

The thrill of the chase is amplified as guests swirl through the world’s first dueling saucers in this exhilarating journey full of high-speed tunnels, turns, and more.

Formerly Wahoo Run, Wahoo Remix will be Adventure Island’s first waterslide to feature synchronized light and sound elements, delivering an all-new, high energy, family raft ride experience with ultimate party vibes.

Enclosed tunnels that were once dark will now glow and groove as riders zoom through over 600 feet of fun. With a variety of stunning light shows, each ride could be different than the last.

The park is undergoing one of the largest refreshes in its 40+ year history, complete with a new front gate arrival plaza, freshly painted slides and areas, a social-worthy photo opportunity near the Endless Surf pool, and the recently opened Hang Ten Tiki Bar.

In between thrilling rides on fan-favorite slides, guests can unwind in an all-new tropical oasis with hammocks, lounge seating and beach games.

