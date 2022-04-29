GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of May 2nd-6th. Among those joining for a virtual visit are actors, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

The program is anchored by Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of May 2nd-6th:

Monday, May 2 Dr. Miguel Cardona (Secretary of Education) Dr. Jenny Wang ( Permission to Come Home ) Eric Kim ( Korean American ) UFC Champion Julianna Peña ( The Ultimate Fighter )

Tuesday, May 3 Mike Muse and Rick Klein Paula Faris (CARRY Media founder) Jon Taffer ( Bar Rescue and The Power of Conflict )

Wednesday, May 4 Representative Karen Bass (D-CA) Matt James ( First Impressions )

Thursday, May 5 Representative John Katko (R-NY) Tunde Oyeneyin ( Speak ) Chef Anne Burrell ( Worst Cooks in America ) Performance by Maná’s Alex González

Friday, May 6 Representative Grace Meng (D-NY) Hannah Keeley Amy Robach and mother, Joanie Robach (Mother’s Day recipes) Benedict Wong ( Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness )



