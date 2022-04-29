Live with Kelly and Ryan has announced their special guests for the week of May 2nd. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts. Additionally, the show will host “Live’s I Love Mom Week,” with special segments full of ideas that Mom will love.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC Live with Kelly and Ryan for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

for the latest in entertainment news and current events. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, chefs and more.

Live with Kelly and Ryan is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.

Live with Kelly and Ryan Guests for the Week of May 2nd-6th:

Monday, May 2 Jenna Dewan ( Come Dance with Me ) “I Love Mom Week:” Dr. Gail Saltz (Gifts you can give yourself on Mother’s Day)

Tuesday, May 3 Chris O’Donnell ( NCIS: Los Angeles ) Jennifer Grey ( Out of the Corner: A Memoir )

Wednesday, May 4 Benedict Cumberbatch ( Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness “I Love Mom Week:” Christina Stembel (DIY flower bouquets)

Thursday, May 5 Rebel Wilson ( Senior Year ) “I Love Mom Week:” The Crafty Lumberjacks (Gift basket ideas for mom)

Friday, May 6 – “Live’s I Love Mom Special” Elizabeth Olsen ( Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ) “Who Knows Mom Best?:” One of Kelly’s children, Ryan’s mother, and members of Michael Gelman’s family stop by to play this special game Steve Patterson



Live with Kelly and Ryan is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.