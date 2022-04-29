Next week, The View will welcome special guests to the daily talk show including actors and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and topics relevant in today’s world.

The View is the place to go for daily conversation about hot button issues including politics, arts and entertainment, business and more. Each day, Whoopi Goldberg and co-hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, and Ana Navarro share their passionate opinions about the issues facing our nation.

The View airs Monday-Friday 11:00 am – 12:00 pm EDT on ABC

The View Guests for the Week of May 2nd-6th:

Monday, May 2 Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns ( This Will Not Pass )

Tuesday, May 3 – Guest Co-Host Lindsey Granger Jennifer Grey ( Out of the Corner ) Bad Bunny

Wednesday, May 4 – Guest Co-Host Lindsey Granger Minnie Driver ( Managing Expectations ) Former co-host Paula Faris (CARRY Media)

Thursday, May 5 – Guest Co-Host Lindsey Granger Queen Latifah ( The Equalizer ) Chef Marcela Valladolid

Friday, May 6 – Guest Co-Host Lindsey Granger The Political View with Sen. Elizabeth Warren ( Persist ) Jane Fonda ( Grace and Frankie )



