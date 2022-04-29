Build-A-Bear Debuts Walt Disney World 50th Mickey Mouse Bundle; Minnie Mouse Plush

Build-A-Bear is the latest company to join in Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary celebration and they’re bringing the magic with an online exclusive Mickey Mouse bundle. Of course Minnie Mouse is here too and both characters are the perfect way to give kids the “I’m going to Disney World” moment.

The Walt Disney World vacation reveal is one of the best and now you can enhance the experience with Disney and Build-A-Bear!

Build-A-Bear recently introduced new Mickey and Minnie Mouse plush that features the duo in their classic looks embellished with Build-A-Bear styling.

Both plush can be ordered stuffed or unstuffed giving guests the option to take their new pal to the store for the full experience of bringing them to life.

The Mickey Mouse plush is an online exclusive that’s part of a 50th Anniversary bundle! He comes with plush, a Disney vacation outfit, tote bag, “1st Visit” button and he has 5 unique sayings inspired by a trip to Walt Disney World.

The Minnie Mouse plush is simple and sweet as she’s sporting her polka dot bow and yellow heels. Complete her look by shopping a variety of outfits that suit your personality!

Both of these fun companions are available now through the Build-A-Bear website

Mickey Mouse Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Plush

This exclusive gift bundle is the perfect way to pull off the ultimate Disney Vacation announcement! Build-A-Bear is joining the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Celebration with a fun way to let your loved ones know they’re going to Walt Disney World!

Online Exclusive Mickey "Going to Walt Disney World" Bundle with Sound – $64.95

Exclusive keepsake bundle includes:

Mickey Mouse plush

"I'm Going to Walt Disney World" outfit

1st Visit button

5-in-1 sound chip

Commemorative toy bear carrier

What does Mickey say?

“Hiya, I’m Mickey Mouse!”

“Are you ready for some fun?”

“How about you and I go on some rides together, pal?”

“Oh gosh! I love going on vacation with my friends, like you!”

“I can’t wait to see all the shows and fireworks. Kaboom, kaboom, kaboom!”

Minnie Mouse Plush

She made her big screen debut beside her sweetheart Disney's Mickey Mouse in 1928. Now Minnie Mouse takes lovable, huggable furry friend form!

Disney's Minnie Mouse – Mickey and Friends | Build-A-Bear – $32.00