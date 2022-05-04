The Latest Disney Paper Parks Project Depicts the Halcyon from Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser

As you’re surely aware, earlier this year, Walt Disney World debuted its immersive cruise-like experience the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser. Unfortunately, a stay aboard the ship is famously pricey, making it a less than ideal May the 4th celebration spot. But, those hoping to create their own Halcyon experience at home may be interested in the latest Disney Paper Parks offering.

What’s Happening:

In honor of Star Wars Day

For those unfamiliar, Disney Paper Parks is a series from the Walt Disney Imagineering team that enables fans to create detailed paper models inspired by Disney Parks attractions and icons.

This particular project not only features the ship but also some of the characters you’ll find aboard, including Captain Keevan, SK-620, D3-09, and Ouannii.

To get started building your own Starcruiser, you can print off the pages found here

Some Past Disney Paper Parks Projects: