SeaWorld San Diego’s Viva La Música Returns May 7th

Live music is back at SeaWorld San Diego during Viva La Música, starting this Saturday and continuing on weekends from May 7th through May 22nd.
What's Happening:
- If you are planning on being in San Diego, you won't want to miss Viva La Música at SeaWorld San Diego on weekends starting May 7th through May 22nd.
- There will be a lineup of incredible performers by musical tribute bands and musical acts playing throughout the day.
- There will also be new festival menu items.
- The best part is that all shows are included with the price of admission to the park.
Lineup:
- May 7: Anything for Salinas Band – One of the most loved and talented Selena Quintanilla tribute artists today dedicated to the late queen of Tex-Mex and gives audiences the opportunity to relive all the music and magic of Selena!
- May 8: Poncho Sanchez – A Grammy award winner and Latin Jazz icon lights up the stage with rich music that embraces a combination of straight-ahead jazz, gritty soul, and infectious melodies and rhythms from a variety of Latin American and South American sources.
- May 14: the Mariachi Divas – Enjoy a spirited mix of melodies, ranging from American pop music to Mexican folk songs and traditional tunes—all sung by the all-female Mariachis Divas, a groundbreaking, two-time Grammy Award-winning musical group.
- May 15: The Outlaw Mariachi – Move your body to the traditional mariachi sounds and high-powered American and Latin rock energy of The Outlaw Mariachi. Get ready for classic rock hits, romantic ballads, comedic surprises, and much more as this all-star group brings the audience out of their seats!
- May 21: MALO – Enjoy the unique musical style developed during the Latin Rock explosion of the early 1970sand hearing the Top 20 hit “Suavecito” and other great songs by this “bad” band!
- May 22: Corazón De Maná– The ultímate tribute to Maná covered by five “manáticos” as they deliver a live experience that’s practically like seeing and hearing all the greatest hits!
Dining Options:
- Not only will there be amazing live music, but there will be a variety of dining locations where guests can try latin-inspired drinks and dishes.
- Antojitos offers tasty and refreshing ALL-NEW Latin-style snacks including Tostilocos, Esquites, Vaso de Fruta and Chamango, all combining Mexican spices with fresh fruit or veggies.
- Tacos at Baja Grill is serving freshly made-to-order tacos including chicken tinga tacos, carnitas tacos, and a vegetarian option of pulled jackfruit plant-based tacos. A perfect finish to tacos is a slice of churro cheesecake, complete with whipped cream and caramel.
- Nachos Y Burritos is grilling the finest of meat choices with carnitas or carne asada nachos or burrito options, all complete with the tastiest toppings. Cool down with the ALL-NEW Fresas Con Crema, a delicious blend of strawberries, vanilla and cream.