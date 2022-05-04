SeaWorld San Diego’s Viva La Música Returns May 7th

Live music is back at SeaWorld San Diego during Viva La Música, starting this Saturday and continuing on weekends from May 7th through May 22nd.

What's Happening:

There will be a lineup of incredible performers by musical tribute bands and musical acts playing throughout the day.

There will also be new festival menu items.

The best part is that all shows are included with the price of admission to the park.

Lineup:

May 7: Anything for Salinas Band – One of the most loved and talented Selena Quintanilla tribute artists today dedicated to the late queen of Tex-Mex and gives audiences the opportunity to relive all the music and magic of Selena!

– One of the most loved and talented Selena Quintanilla tribute artists today dedicated to the late queen of Tex-Mex and gives audiences the opportunity to relive all the music and magic of Selena! May 8: Poncho Sanchez – A Grammy award winner and Latin Jazz icon lights up the stage with rich music that embraces a combination of straight-ahead jazz, gritty soul

– A Grammy award winner and Latin Jazz icon lights up the stage with rich music that embraces a combination of straight-ahead jazz, gritty May 14: the Mariachi Divas – Enjoy a spirited mix of melodies, ranging from American pop music to Mexican folk songs and traditional tunes—all sung by the all-female Mariachis Divas, a groundbreaking, two-time Grammy Award-winning musical group.

– Enjoy a spirited mix of melodies, ranging from American pop music to Mexican folk songs and traditional tunes—all sung by the all-female Mariachis Divas, a groundbreaking, two-time Grammy Award-winning musical group. May 15: The Outlaw Mariachi – Move your body to the traditional mariachi sounds and high-powered American and Latin rock energy of The Outlaw Mariachi. Get ready for classic rock hits, romantic ballads, comedic surprises, and much more as this all-star group brings the audience out of their seats!

– Move your body to the traditional mariachi sounds and high-powered American and Latin rock energy of The Outlaw Mariachi. Get ready for classic rock hits, romantic ballads, comedic surprises, and much more as this all-star group brings the audience out of their seats! May 21: MALO – Enjoy the unique musical style developed during the Latin Rock explosion of the early 1970sand hearing the Top 20 hit “Suavecito” and other great songs by this “bad” band!

– Enjoy the unique musical style developed during the Latin Rock explosion of the early 1970sand hearing the Top 20 hit “Suavecito” and other great songs by this “bad” band! May 22: Corazón De Maná– The ultímate tribute to Maná covered by five “manáticos” as they deliver a live experience that’s practically like seeing and hearing all the great

