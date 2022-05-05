Peek Into a Futuristic Dallas Mansion Inspired by “TRON: Legacy”

Michael Shaun Jackson and his wife Andrea Ganesh Jackson found inspiration in a somewhat unlikely place when designing their luxury Dallas mansion: the 2010 film TRON: Legacy.

Image: Justin Clemons for The Wall Street Journal

What’s Happening:

As showcased on Mansion Global

They purchased a 1,500-square-foot teardown home on 0.18 acre in the Greenway Parks neighborhood of Dallas, TX in 2018 for $286,000 and started what would become an ambitious, futuristic new build.

The home has three-bedrooms and 3½ bathrooms, and totals 4,120 square feet.In the primary bath, the centerpiece—a floating tub underlit by LED and titanium fire glass—was inspired by an image that Mr. Jackson saw in a design magazine. The light colors can change and pulsate, in case, Mr. Jackson says, “we want to have a disco bath party.”

The kitchen’s design took notes more directly from the film, borrowing from an aerial security transport spaceship known as the Recognizer; a satin-black diamond-panel exhaust system was designed to resemble the spaceship itself.

Image: Justin Clemons for The Wall Street Journal

What They’re Saying:

The futuristic film’s design captivated Mr. Jackson, who works in the construction industry. “I was fascinated by the geometric shapes, clean lines, and LED-lighting accents,” he says.

The Jacksons have a sense of humor about the home. “I know how over-the-top it is,” Mr. Jackson says. “On the weekends, when I’m home, I just kind of walk around the house and check it out.” Mr. Jackson recognizes that his Tron-esque build may not be for everyone. “I’m an eccentric guy,” he says.

Check out the Mansion Global article for a more in-depth look at the impressive TRON: Legacy themed mansion. And you can watch TRON: Legacy yourself on Disney+.