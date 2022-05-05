SeaWorld San Diego Premiering All-New Sea Lion & Otter Spotlight This June

SeaWorld San Diego is making a change to their Sea Lion and Otter show, with a new show set to debut in June.

What’s Happening:

“The Pacific Point Marine Conservation Center is ready to host you for a special tour through the lives of California sea lions and Asian small-clawed otters. You’ll love seeing these fascinating animals in action and learning more about their characteristics, skills, and behaviors. You’ll discover where they live in the wild, what threats they face, and what simple steps you can take to help protect them. Our expert conservationists have a few fun surprises in store for you too. This presentation is a wonderfully educational and thoroughly entertaining journey that will stay with you long after you’ve left SeaWorld.”