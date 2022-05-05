SeaWorld San Diego Premiering All-New Sea Lion & Otter Spotlight This June

SeaWorld San Diego is making a change to their Sea Lion and Otter show, with a new show set to debut in June.
What’s Happening:
- Keep an eye out for the all-new Sea Lion & Otter Spotlight debuting soon.
- In this amazing new presentation, guests will embark on an exciting adventure that highlights the unique characteristics of these animals, and the importance of conservation.
- This all-new presentation, including your favorite sea lions Clyde and Seamore, is coming in June.
- This will replace the long-running Sea Lion Live show. It’s your last chance to learn, laugh and splash with sea lions Clyde and Seamore, their pal O.P. Otter, and everyone’s favorite host, Biff.
- This family-favorite presentation ends on May 15th.
- A similar change was made to the Orlando version of the show last year, as part of SeaWorld’s recent attempts to update their image.
- The description for the Orlando version of the show is as follows:
“The Pacific Point Marine Conservation Center is ready to host you for a special tour through the lives of California sea lions and Asian small-clawed otters. You’ll love seeing these fascinating animals in action and learning more about their characteristics, skills, and behaviors. You’ll discover where they live in the wild, what threats they face, and what simple steps you can take to help protect them. Our expert conservationists have a few fun surprises in store for you too. This presentation is a wonderfully educational and thoroughly entertaining journey that will stay with you long after you’ve left SeaWorld.”