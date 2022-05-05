New Wave of Star Wars Vintage Collection, The Black Series Figures Open for Pre-Order on Entertainment Earth

Following all of yesterday’s excitement for Star Wars Day, Hasbro has just opened pre-orders on a new wave of Star Wars figures.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Characters from The Clone Wars, Jedi: Fallen Order, and classic Star Wars films are part of The Vintage Collection and The Black Series lines of collectibles.
- Fans of all ages will love the incredible details on this selection of action figures that includes 3 3/4-inch and 6-inch models of the galaxy’s most formidable heroes and villains.
- Pre-orders are open now on 8 characters and 2 cases and will ship to fans between late Fall 2022-early Winter 2023.
- Links to the individual products can be found below.
Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth:
- For a limited time the company is offering Free Super Saver Shipping on orders totalling $39+ (pre tax, U.S. only) with the code SPRINGFREE22! That means now is the perfect time to stock up on new and pre-order toys, figures, and more.
The Vintage Collection
These 3 3/4-inch scale Star Wars action figures feature classic characters and retro packaging! Longtime fans of Star Wars will love this Kenner-style packaging, right down to the old-fashioned Kenner logo. And each Vintage Collection Action Figure comes individually packaged with awesome accessories like blasters, lightsabers, and removable helmets.
Star Wars 332nd Ahsoka's Clone Trooper
Star Wars 332nd Ahsoka's Clone Trooper Action Figure – $14.99
- Highly articulated with fully poseable head, arms, and legs
- Includes removable helmet and two blasters
- Ages 4 and up
Anakin Skywalker
Star Wars Anakin Skywalker 3 3/4-Inch Action Figure – $14.99
- Includes soft goods robes, lightsaber, lightsaber hilt, and alternate hand accessories
- Ages 4 and up
Mandalorian Super Commando
Star Wars Mandalorian Super Commando Action Figure – $14.99
- Includes 3 blasters
- Ages 4 and up
Heavy Assault Stormtrooper – Jedi: Fallen Order
Star Wars Heavy Assault Stormtrooper Action Figure – $16.99
- Includes unique pauldron, awesome blaster, and blast effects
Stormtrooper Commander – Star Wars: The Force Unleashed
Star Wars Gaming Greats Stormtrooper Commander Figure – $16.99
- Figure includes two blasters, and features armor deco based on the 2008 video game
- Ages 4 and up
The Vintage Collection Case
Star Wars The Vintage Collection Action Figures Wave 12 Case – $119.99
- Case contains 8 individually packaged figures:
- 2x TBD
- 2x TBD
- 2x TBD
- 1x Anakin Skywalker (Padawan)
- 1x Mandalorian Super Commando
- (subject to change)
The Black Series
“Add some awesome to your collection! Bring the biggest thing in Star Wars home with the Star Wars: The Black Series 6-Inch Action Figures. Each includes accessories, holsters, and thrilling features along with packaging illustrations that make for an epic assortment you’ll proudly display.”
Princess Leia (Ewok Village)
Star Wars Black Series Princess Leia Ewok Dress Figure – $24.99
- Featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation
- Includes blaster and spear
- Ages 4 and up
Figrin D'an
Star Wars The Black Series Figrin D'an 6-Inch Action Figure – $24.99
- Includes plastic action figure and 3 Cantina instrument accessories
New Republic Security Droid
Star Wars Black Series New Republic Security Droid Figure – $24.99
- Includes a blaster
- Ages 4 and up
Black Series Case
Star Wars The Black Series 6-Inch Action Figures Wave 8 Case – $199.99
- Case contains 8 individually packaged action figures:
- 1x Princess Leia (Ewok Dress)
- 1x TBD
- 2x TBD
- 1x TBD
- 1x TBD
- 1x Figrin D'an
- 1x New Republic Security Droid
- (subject to change)
- Ages 4 and up
What's happening in the Star Wars galaxy? Check out our Star Wars landing page for news, reviews, videos and more!