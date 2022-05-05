New Wave of Star Wars Vintage Collection, The Black Series Figures Open for Pre-Order on Entertainment Earth

Following all of yesterday’s excitement for Star Wars Day, Hasbro has just opened pre-orders on a new wave of Star Wars figures.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Characters from The Clone Wars, Jedi: Fallen Order , and classic Star Wars films are part of The Vintage Collection The Black Series

, and classic Star Wars films are part of Fans of all ages will love the incredible details on this selection of action figures that includes 3 3/4-inch and 6-inch models of the galaxy’s most formidable heroes and villains.

Pre-orders are open now on 8 characters and 2 cases and will ship to fans between late Fall 2022-early Winter 2023.

Links to the individual products can be found below.

Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth:

For a limited time the company is offering Free Super Saver Shipping on orders totalling $39+ (pre tax, U.S. only) with the code SPRINGFREE22! That means now is the perfect time to stock up on new and pre-order toys, figures, and more.

The Vintage Collection

These 3 3/4-inch scale Star Wars action figures feature classic characters and retro packaging! Longtime fans of Star Wars will love this Kenner-style packaging, right down to the old-fashioned Kenner logo. And each Vintage Collection Action Figure comes individually packaged with awesome accessories like blasters, lightsabers, and removable helmets.

Star Wars 332nd Ahsoka 's Clone Trooper

Star Wars 332nd Ahsoka's Clone Trooper Action Figure – $14.99

Highly articulated with fully poseable head, arms, and legs

Includes removable helmet and two blasters

Ages 4 and up

Anakin Skywalker

Star Wars Anakin Skywalker 3 3/4-Inch Action Figure – $14.99

Includes soft goods robes, lightsaber, lightsaber hilt, and alternate hand accessories

Ages 4 and up

Mandalorian Super Commando

Star Wars Mandalorian Super Commando Action Figure – $14.99

Includes 3 blasters

Ages 4 and up

Heavy Assault Stormtrooper – Jedi: Fallen Order

Star Wars Heavy Assault Stormtrooper Action Figure – $16.99

Includes unique pauldron, awesome blaster, and blast effects

Stormtrooper Commander – Star Wars: The Force Unleashed

Star Wars Gaming Greats Stormtrooper Commander Figure – $16.99

Figure includes two blasters, and features armor deco based on the 2008 video game

Ages 4 and up

The Vintage Collection Case

Star Wars The Vintage Collection Action Figures Wave 12 Case – $119.99

Case contains 8 individually packaged figures:

2x TBD

2x TBD

2x TBD

1x Anakin Skywalker (Padawan)

1x Mandalorian Super Commando

(subject to change)

The Black Series

“Add some awesome to your collection! Bring the biggest thing in Star Wars home with the Star Wars: The Black Series 6-Inch Action Figures. Each includes accessories, holsters, and thrilling features along with packaging illustrations that make for an epic assortment you’ll proudly display.”

Princess Leia (Ewok Village)

Star Wars Black Series Princess Leia Ewok Dress Figure – $24.99

Featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation

Includes blaster and spear

Ages 4 and up

Figrin D'an

Star Wars The Black Series Figrin D'an 6-Inch Action Figure – $24.99

Includes plastic action figure and 3 Cantina instrument accessories

New Republic Security Droid

Star Wars Black Series New Republic Security Droid Figure – $24.99

Includes a blaster

Ages 4 and up

Black Series Case

Star Wars The Black Series 6-Inch Action Figures Wave 8 Case – $199.99

Case contains 8 individually packaged action figures: 1x Princess Leia (Ewok Dress) 1x TBD 2x TBD 1x TBD 1x TBD 1x Figrin D'an 1x New Republic Security Droid

(subject to change)

Ages 4 and up

What's happening in the Star Wars galaxy? Check out our Star Wars landing page for news, reviews, videos and more!