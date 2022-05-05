The Chernin Group Investment Firm Acquires 25% of Funko, Investors Include Bob Iger

According to Variety, The Chernin Group, Peter Chernin’s investment firm, announced that it is buying 25% of Funko, the pop-culture collectibles company, alongside a group of investors that includes former Disney CEO Bob Iger.

What’s Happening:

The consortium led by TCG will make a $263 million strategic investment in Funko, acquiring 80% of ACON Investments’ shares in Funko Class A common stock for $21/share.

Along with Iger, investors in the consortium include ecommerce giant eBay and Rich Paul, CEO and founder of Klutch Sports Group and UTA’s head of sports.

Shares of Funko popped more than 40% in after-hours trading (before settling down a bit to +27%) on the investment news as well as Funko’s first-quarter 2022 earnings report, which topped Wall Street expectations.

With the investment, Funko and eBay are entering into a commercial agreement under which eBay will become the preferred secondary marketplace for Funko. The companies also will partner on “exclusive product releases.”

With the investment in Funko, Chernin Group will designate two directors to the board including Jesse Jacobs, TCG co-founder and partner, with the other to be announced.

Iger and Peter Chernin will serve as strategic advisers to the Funko board.

Paul will provide input to the company to “advance Funko’s continued product expansion and growth opportunities in sports and music.”

What They’re Saying:

Peter Chernin said in a statement: “We believe Funko is significantly undervalued in the public markets and at this highly attractive entry price provides a runway of opportunity and growth potential. There are many areas of identifiable growth across content, commerce, marketplaces, consumer products and technology that should drive substantial increases to Funko’s performance.”

“We believe Funko is significantly undervalued in the public markets and at this highly attractive entry price provides a runway of opportunity and growth potential. There are many areas of identifiable growth across content, commerce, marketplaces, consumer products and technology that should drive substantial increases to Funko’s performance.” Iger shared some excitement in this tweet:

I’m a big fan of ⁦@OriginalFunko⁩ and I’m excited to join the team! https://t.co/gvAp4BRyuK — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) May 5, 2022