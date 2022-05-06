As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for May 9th-14th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am EST), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of May 9th-14th:
- Monday, May 9
- Joe Buck and Troy Aikman
- Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
- Jennifer Weiner (The Summer Place)
- “United States of BBQ” Series: Dallas, Texas
- Tuesday, May 10
- Ali Wentworth (Ali’s Well That Ends Well)
- Melissa Gilbert (Back to the Prairie)
- “United States of BBQ” Series: Washington, DC
- Wednesday, May 11
- Thursday, May 12
- Chandra Wilson (Grey’s Anatomy)
- YouTubers Kim and Penn Holderness
- Friday, May 13
- “United States of BBQ” Series: Tampa, Florida
- Saturday, May 14
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- “United States of BBQ” Series
- Binge This! Gerrad Hall
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.