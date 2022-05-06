As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for May 9th-14th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am EST), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of May 9th-14th:

Monday, May 9 Joe Buck and Troy Aikman Bob Odenkirk ( Better Call Saul ) Jennifer Weiner ( The Summer Place ) “United States of BBQ” Series: Dallas, Texas

Tuesday, May 10 Ali Wentworth ( Ali’s Well That Ends Well ) Melissa Gilbert ( Back to the Prairie ) “United States of BBQ” Series: Washington, DC

Wednesday, May 11 Emily Henderson Sara Haines ( The Chase ; The View ) “United States of BBQ” Series: Chicago, Illinois

Thursday, May 12 Chandra Wilson ( Grey’s Anatomy ) YouTubers Kim and Penn Holderness

Friday, May 13 “United States of BBQ” Series: Tampa, Florida

Saturday, May 14 Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson “United States of BBQ” Series Binge This! Gerrad Hall



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.