“GMA” Guest List: Bob Odenkirk, Melissa Gilbert and More to Appear Week of May 9th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for May 9th-14th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

  • Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.
  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am EST), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of May 9th-14th:

  • Monday, May 9
    • Joe Buck and Troy Aikman
    • Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
    • Jennifer Weiner (The Summer Place)
    • “United States of BBQ” Series: Dallas, Texas
  • Tuesday, May 10
    • Ali Wentworth (Ali’s Well That Ends Well)
    • Melissa Gilbert (Back to the Prairie)
    • “United States of BBQ” Series: Washington, DC
  • Wednesday, May 11
    • Emily Henderson
    • Sara Haines (The Chase; The View)
    • “United States of BBQ” Series: Chicago, Illinois
  • Thursday, May 12
  • Friday, May 13
    • “United States of BBQ” Series: Tampa, Florida
  • Saturday, May 14
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
    • “United States of BBQ” Series
    • Binge This! Gerrad Hall

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.