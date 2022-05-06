May Events at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

There are lots of exciting things going on at Kennedy Space Center in the month of May. Here is the information that was sent in the most recent email newsletter.

SpaceX Booster Arrival:

Do you want to see the arrival of the SpaceX Falcon 9 booster, officially known as Booster 1023? This booster was supported by two SpaceX missions and can be found inside Gateway in 2022.

Upcoming Events:

Tour With a NASA Insider:

There have been 30 years of innovative and technological advances throughout NASA's Space Shuttle Program.

The launch director tour of space shuttle Atlantis with Mike Leinbach gets you up close to this incredible period in NASA’s history.

You will be able to see the shuttle Atlantis with her last launch director, Mike Leinbach, and learn about both the risk and reward of the space shuttle program from someone who has lived it.

The three-hour tour begins with walking alongside a spacecraft from nose to engines.

Blast off in the shuttle launch experience by putting yourself in the astronaut's seat, launching into low earth orbit.

You can also visit the memorial that honors the astronauts who lost their lives in the space shuttle missions STS-51L Challenger and STS-107 Columbia.

Ticket and Tour Information:

The tour offers select dates throughout the year. On each date, tours run twice a day at the following times:

9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

1:15 p.m. – 4:15 p.m.

Ticket Information:

Price: $75 per person in addition to daily admission.

Space is limited to 30 participants, so reserve your space early!

Please note: guests must be a minimum of 44 inches/111.76 cm to ride the Shuttle Launch Experience.

Minors must be accompanied by a participating, paying adult over the age of 18.

Rocket Launch:

This launch is being rescheduled from 2021.

This will take place on May 19, 2022 6:54 PM EST

Mission: (according to website)

Under NASA's Commercial Crew Program, the Boeing CST-100 Starliner Orbital Flight Test (OFT) will launch the spacecraft aboard an Atlas V rocket from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station SLC-41. This is the second UNCREWED launch of Boeing’s Starliner, paving the way toward launching astronauts to the International Space Station.

Viewing Areas:

LC-39 Observation Gantry: is sold out but there are still other options available.

Banana Creek Viewing Area:

Located at the Apollo/Saturn V Center

Approximately 5.4 miles/8.7 kilometers from the launch pad

See the rocket leave the launch pad from across Banana Creek

Bleacher seating with live launch commentary and video feed included

Bus Boarding Begins at 4:00 PM at the Bus Embarkation (Follow signs for bus tours)

$20 Launch Transportation Ticket (LTT) is required in addition to admission

Atlantis North Lawn: