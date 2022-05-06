This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable and unstoppable voice to the daytime community – talking to the people you are talking about.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of May 9th-13th:

Monday, May 9 Tunde Oyeneyin ( Speak: Find Your Voice, Trust Your Gut, and Get from Where You Are to Where You Want to Be ) Performance by Priscilla Block Nyle DiMarco ( Deaf Utopia: A Memoir – and a Love Letter to a Way of Life ) High school wrestling champion who beat the odds

Tuesday, May 10 Jennifer Grey ( Out of the Corner ) Andrew McCarthy ( Brat: An ’80s Story ) Christine Chiu ( Bling Empire )

Wednesday, May 11 – Confronting Life’s Challenges Head On Man reunited with his high school sweetheart to investigate the unsolved murder of his own sister Dervla McTiernan who survived a potentially fatal brain tumor Lisa Bilyeu – Empowering women to become the heroes of their own lives Update on a family whose children needed kidney transplants

Thursday, May 12 – Tamron celebrates 500 episodes! Arsenio Hall interviews Tamron Kim Fields ( The Upshaws ) A man who raised money for the homeless by walking more than 500 miles to his dream college in Boston Special surprises

Friday, May 13 – Tamron’s Beauty Bar Complete guide to feeling beautiful inside and out Hannah Bronfman (Recipes she swears by) Bridgette Hill (“The Scalp Therapist”) Nyakio Grieco (co-founder Thirteen Lune)



Tamron Hall is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.