Freeform Releases New Trailer for Their Original Docu-Series “The Deep End”

, set to debut on the network on May 18th. The Deep End is a four-part docu-series that was filmed over three years with unprecedented access into the world of one of today’s most controversial spiritual teachers, Teal Swan, and her dedicated followers. It is an unflinching portrayal of the incredible lengths people will go to in search for connection.

is a four-part docu-series that was filmed over three years with unprecedented access into the world of one of today’s most controversial spiritual teachers, Teal Swan, and her dedicated followers. It is an unflinching portrayal of the incredible lengths people will go to in search for connection. The docu-series is set to debut on Freeform on May 18th at 10:00 PM, and will premiere the next day on Hulu

The Deep End is directed by Jon Kasbe ( When Lambs Become Lions) and produced by Bits Sola ( The Vow) and executive produced by The Documentary Group’s Tom Yellin and Gabirelle Tenenbaum.

The Deep End is directed by Jon Kasbe (When Lambs Become Lions) and produced by Bits Sola (The Vow) and executive produced by The Documentary Group's Tom Yellin and Gabirelle Tenenbaum.