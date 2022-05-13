95th Oscars to Air March 12th, 2023 on ABC

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and ABC announced that the 95th Oscars will take place on Sunday, March 12th, 2023.

(ABC/Oscars)

What’s Happening:

  • Mark your calendars for the 95th Oscars on ABC, scheduled for Sunday, March 12th, 2023.
  • As in the past, the show will air live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood, in addition to being broadcast in more than 200 territories worldwide.
  • Along with the date announcement come some key dates for film submissions and academy member voting deadlines.
  • Academy key dates for the 2022 Oscar® season are as follows:
    • November 15th, 2022 – General entry categories submission deadline
    • November 19th, 2022  – Governors Awards
    • December 12th, 2022 – Preliminary voting begins 9 a.m. PT
    • December 15th, 2022 – Preliminary voting ends 5 p.m. PT
    • December 21st, 2022 – Oscar Shortlists Announcement
    • December 31st, 2022 – Eligibility period ends
    • January 12th, 2023 – Nominations voting begins 9 a.m. PT
    • January 17th, 2023 – Nominations voting ends 5 p.m. PT
    • January 24th, 2023 – Oscar Nominations Announcement
    • February 13th, 2023 – Oscar Nominees Luncheon
    • March 2nd, 2023 – Finals voting begins 9 a.m. PT
    • March 7th, 2023 – Finals voting ends 5 p.m. PT
    • March 12th, 2023 – 95th Oscars
  • All dates for the 95th Academy Awards are subject to change.