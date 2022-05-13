This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of May 16th-20th:

Monday, May 16 Kelli Fisher and Tana Gilmore ( Love Match Atlanta ) Fran Drescher ( N is for The Nanny ) Meet the Chicago family whose conjoined twins survived a lifesaving separation surgery

Tuesday, May 17 Jameela Jamil, Leiomy Maldonado, Law Roach, and Dashaun Wesley ( Legendary ) Meet the man known as the “voice of the ballroom scene” Special ballroom performance

Wednesday, May 18 Christine Quinn ( Selling Sunset ) Roselyn Sánchez on the ( Fantasy Island ) Luvvie Ajayi (podcast host and two-time NY Times bestselling author)

Thursday, May 19 Bethenny Frankel ( Business is Personal ) D. Watkins ( Black Boy Smile )

Friday, May 20 – No Pressure Cooking! Zooey Deschanel, New York Times food writer Eric Kim, and beloved chef and restaurateur Tim Love teach the Tam Fam some of their favorite pressure cooker recipes.



Tamron Hall is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.