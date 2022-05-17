Givenchy and Disney Team Up to Launch “The Wonder Gallery” Collection

The House of Givenchy will be collaborating with Disney on a new collection.

What's Happening:

The House of Givenchy has just announced their collaboration with Disney on a limited-edition capsule collection of luxury ready-to-wear designed by Creative Director Matthew M. Williams.

First, there is a planned series inspired by some of the most iconic and beloved Disney characters.

The first of the Disney and Givenchy capsule collections will launch in select locations and on Givenchy.com

The Disney x Givenchy Oswald the Lucky Rabbit 101 Dalmatians Bambi Frozen

Additionally this series honors the iconic Cinderella Castle too. Items in the collection are available for $675.00-$1020.00

You can see some of the first teaser videos of the characters below.

Disney x Givenchy Collaboration – Oswald

Oswald T-shirt in jersey with print

Disney x Givenchy Collaboration – Dalmatians

Dalmatians T-Shirt in jersey with print

Disney x Givenchy Collaboration – Bambi

Babmi T-Shirt in jersey with print

Disney x Givenchy Collaboration – Frozen

Frozen T-shirt in jersey with print

Cinderella Castle

And to finish off the collection are two styles featuring Cinderella Castle — hooded shirt in black or white and a t-shirt in black.