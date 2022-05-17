Givenchy and Disney Team Up to Launch “The Wonder Gallery” Collection

The House of Givenchy will be collaborating with Disney on a new collection.
What's Happening:
- The House of Givenchy has just announced their collaboration with Disney on a limited-edition capsule collection of luxury ready-to-wear designed by Creative Director Matthew M. Williams.
- First, there is a planned series inspired by some of the most iconic and beloved Disney characters.
- The first of the Disney and Givenchy capsule collections will launch in select locations and on Givenchy.com starting May 17th, 2022.
- The Disney x Givenchy collection celebrates animated characters from:
- Oswald the Lucky Rabbit
- 101 Dalmatians
- Bambi
- Frozen
- Additionally this series honors the iconic Cinderella Castle too. Items in the collection are available for $675.00-$1020.00
- You can see some of the first teaser videos of the characters below.
Disney x Givenchy Collaboration – Oswald
Oswald T-shirt in jersey with print
Disney x Givenchy Collaboration – Dalmatians
Dalmatians T-Shirt in jersey with print
Disney x Givenchy Collaboration – Bambi
Babmi T-Shirt in jersey with print
Disney x Givenchy Collaboration – Frozen
Frozen T-shirt in jersey with print
Cinderella Castle
And to finish off the collection are two styles featuring Cinderella Castle — hooded shirt in black or white and a t-shirt in black.