Key Chains, Plush, Pins and More Kingdom Hearts 20th Anniversary Merchandise Arrive at Square Enix Store

It’s been 20 years since gamers first met Sora and wielded the magical Keyblade to fight the heartless and restore light to Destiny Island. Now Square Enix is honoring the milestone with a lovely selection of 20th anniversary merchandise featuring the game’s characters and of course, the iconic Keyblade.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

The long loved Kingdom Hearts franchise is celebrating its 20th anniversary, and game developer Square Enix is commemorating the occasion with new merchandise!

While the assortment features mostly the game’s main characters like Sora, Riku, Kiara and others, Mickey Mouse, Shadow and the all important Keyblade are also included amongst various offerings.

Select items in the Square Enix Store

There are 60 products on the Square Enix Store. Links to our 11 favorite products can be found below.

KINGDOM HEARTS Series Plush – KH II KING MICKEY 20th ANNIVERSARY VERSION

KINGDOM HEARTS 20th Anniversary Chopsticks & Chopstick Rests

KINGDOM HEARTS 20th Anniversary Pins Box Vol. 1

KINGDOM HEARTS 20th Anniversary Pins Box Vol. 2

KINGDOM HEARTS 20th ANNIVERSARY Metal Keychain

KINGDOM HEARTS Wayfinder Terra Ver. [Jewelry]

KINGDOM HEARTS Laundry Mesh Bag Set

KINGDOM HEARTS Acrylic Magnet Gallery Vol. 1 (BLIND BOX SET OF 10)

KINGDOM HEARTS Monogram Black Silver Ring

KINGDOM HEARTS III PLAY ARTS KAI™ Action Figure – RIKU Deluxe Ver.

KINGDOM HEARTS III BRING ARTS SORA: Pirates of the Caribbean Version [ACTION FIGURE]