Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue to Return with New Audio and Lighting System, Script and Scenery Updates

Reservations are now available for the returning Hoop-De-Doo Musical Revue at the Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort. And when the beloved show returns, it will do so with some updates.

Don’t worry though Hoop fans, they also promised the show will be “staying true to the experience guests know and love.”

Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue will return on June 23 and you can book your reservations now

What they’re saying:

Tom Vazzana, creative director with Disney Live Entertainment: “I remember when I first walked out on the Pioneer Hall stage, cast as Six Bits Slocum, and saw how much our guests enjoyed the show. Over the years, I’ve seen the show grow with our guests and when we return, our hope is that guests truly see themselves reflected on stage and in our performances.”

David Moore, stage manager: "We had the unique opportunity to really look at this show and take it to the next level for everyone involved. From switching the stage lighting to LED – which is better for the environment – to upgrading the audio for better sound quality, every little update is leading to a better overall experience for our guests and cast."

Hoop-De-Doo Pricing Info:

Disney has updated their website to reflect current pricing for the dinner show, with prices fluctuating based on seating location.

The updated pricing information is based on the seating chart below. Category 1: Main Floor Adults: $74 Children: $44 Category 2: Main Floor Rear/Balcony Rear Adults: $69 Children: $40 Category 3: Balcony Sides Adults: $66 Children: $39



Guests with wheelchairs should note that Pioneer Hall doesn’t have an elevator, making the main floor the only accessible seating location (categories 1 and 2).

The 2022 pricing reflects an increase of $2 per adult and $1 per child compared to 2019 prices for the dinner show.

Payment is required at the time the reservation is made. Refunds are available for cancellations within a specified timeframe at the time of booking.

Pioneer Hall doors open at 4:00 PM, 6:15 PM, or 8:30 PM based on your reservation time. The show starts 20-minutes after seating begins and the performance lasts 2-hours.

Advance reservations are strongly recommended and Guests are asked to arrive 30 minutes prior to their reservation time.

Annual Passholders receive 10% off.