Disney Wish Sails Magical Route in the Shape of Mickey Mouse

As the Disney Wish gets ready for its maiden voyage, the newest Disney Cruise Line ship recently sailed a magical route in the shape of Mickey Mouse.
- The Walt Disney Imagineering Instagram account shared a look at the magical route sailed by the Disney Wish that looks from above just like Mickey Mouse.
- The 94-nautical-mile path was part of the new ship’s sea trials, which are a critical component of testing, according to the post.
- This sailing marks one step closer to the ship’s arrival in Port Canaveral next month.
