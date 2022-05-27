Disney Wish Sails Magical Route in the Shape of Mickey Mouse

As the Disney Wish gets ready for its maiden voyage, the newest Disney Cruise Line ship recently sailed a magical route in the shape of Mickey Mouse.

The Walt Disney Imagineering Instagram

The 94-nautical-mile path was part of the new ship’s sea trials, which are a critical component of testing, according to the post.

This sailing marks one step closer to the ship’s arrival in Port Canaveral next month.

