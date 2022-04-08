Disney Wish One Step Closer To Delivery After Making It Through North Sea

The Disney Wish is one step closer to completion, and a new video shared by Disney Cruise Line shares the new ship’s journey to the North Sea after leaving the Meyer Werft shipyard.

What’s Happening:

Last week, the Disney Wish

Today, Disney Cruise Line is sharing an update of the new Disney Wish taking a journey from the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany to the North Sea, where the new vessel entered open water for the first time.

It took about 24 hours to complete the trip on the River Ems – traveling a distance of 26 miles at the slow and steady pace of two knots. The voyage included navigating locks, drawbridges and tight clearings along the way.

This shipbuilding milestone involved great teamwork, precision and attention to detail. The conditions have to be just right to sail the River Ems (including – believe it or not – a full moon to raise the tides for the ship to clear the river’s depth). That’s not the only factor. The ship must travel backwards, stern-first! The new ship features the character Rapunzel on her stern, and she led the ship fearlessly to the Disney Wish’s new destination.

Not only is this an important tradition for the shipyard and the Walt Disney Imagineering Germany team, it is special to locals in the Papenburg and Leer area. The occasion brought out many marveling spectators along the route. Families even got to wave to some special friends.

Now that the Disney Wish has arrived in Eemshaven, Netherlands, the new ship will begin a series of tests known as sea trials. Before we know it, summer will be here and the news ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet will be welcoming Guests aboard to experience their favorite Disney, Pixar, Marvel Star Wars